WASHINGTON — Members of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In group met face-to-face with several lawmakers today in our nation's capital.
It is part of a two day trip to rally federal support and money for local projects and initiatives.
The group met with several lawmakers, and two who stood out are U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky District 1 and Sen. Rand Paul.
Lawmakers met the group at the Capitol Visitor Center, which is connected to the U.S. Capitol building.
It's an opportunity for lawmakers to share their perspectives on everything from the legislative session to timely topics.
Comer talked about issues he believes are negatively impacting businesses.
"I believe there are a lot of obstacles to the private sector. I believe that if you talk to any employer in Kentucky — in Paducah, Pikeville, whatever — and say, 'What are your biggest challenges?' well, obviously, number one is going to be I can't find workers, right? Number two, from a federal government standpoint, is going to be their frustration with dealing with bureaucracies," Comer said.
Paul talked about inflation and what he thinks led to it.
"We're still suffering from the lockdown. We locked it down. We said you don't have to work, but we don't want you to suffer, so here's a bunch of money. We passed it out in $1,400 checks and PPP this and PPP that. But it wasn't money. It wasn't savings. We didn't have a rainy day account," Paul said.