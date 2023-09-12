PADUCAH — Wednesday and Thursday this week, local elected officials, business owners and other leaders are in Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In involves a group organized by the chamber that spends time in our nation's capital to advocate at the federal level for money and support involving local projects and initiatives. The group has scheduled meetings on Sept. 13 and 14.
Department of Energy Paducah Site
The group will focus on continued federal funding for cleanup work at the Department of Energy Paducah site — specifically, obtaining additional money on top of the original $275 million allocated for cleanup. Congress has provided a "plus up" in funding over the years, which brings the total site-wide funding to approximately $320 million. That includes $2 million for an analysis of the future of the DOE site.
"It's important that we know now what's going to be happening there and what we can do with it over the next 50 years. We can't wait until the plant is totally cleaned up to start redevelopment. We need to start it soon," Wilson said.
Wilson credits relationship building over the years for the continued funding.
"If we weren't active with the Department of Energy or we weren't active with trade organizations like Energy Communities Alliance, I'm not sure we would even know that these programs are available. So, it's really helped us to be able to be involved and to know what's going on," Wilson said.
Wilson said the goal is to start planning now to benefit future generations.
"We don't want that site to just be part of the past. We want it to be part of the future. So, these are some things that would help with that, possibly an administration building that could include, like, a visitors center in it. We're always looking for funding sources for projects like that and the other projects that are economic development related that would be new types of energy related projects," Wilson said.
The DOE site employs more than 1,500, making it one of the region's largest employers.
Barkley Regional Airport
The group is scheduled to meet with members of the Federal Aviation Administration to stress continued support for Essential Air Service (EAS) funding for Contour Airlines at Barkley Regional Airport. This comes after the July 6, 2023, ribbon cutting at the new airport terminal which was a $43.5 million project.
"We're always looking for funding sources. There's more to be done out there. It's not a project that just stops once you have the new terminal. There's more money that would be needed for the runway, and more money for a perimeter road," Wilson said.
B.U.I.L.D. Grant
The delegation will discuss the city of Paducah applying for an additional $3.5 million in federal funding related to the B.U.I.L.D. Grant. It was awarded to the city in 2019. The project is a key anchor to overall downtown improvements. It includes the Riverboat Excursion Pier to support the growing tourism industry.
"We all know how much has happened since 2019 with inflation, worker shortage and COVID and everything that impacted us and the cost of everything has gone up. With that project the cost of it has gone up, too. They opened up the budget for recipients of B.U.I.L.D. grants in 2018 and 2019 to apply for supplemental funds that would help fill the gap in what the project was anticipated to cost and what in reality it's going to cost now," Wilson said.
Other priorities
The delegation also has planned meetings with U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky's 1st District, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.
"Our philosophy is that we never want to be known for our absence, and we are always going to be known for our presence. We are always going to show up and we're going to be fighting for our community," Wilson said.
The chamber also has small group meetings scheduled with organizations which include Americans for the Arts, the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and U.S. Global Leadership. Coalition.