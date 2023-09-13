WASHINGTON, D.C. — The arts and a thriving local economy: It’s a strong bond in the Paducah-McCracken County area. That bond was discussed Tuesday in our nation’s capital during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In.
During the annual trip, a delegation of business leaders, elected officials and others from west Kentucky work to gain federal support for local projects and initiatives.
Locally, the arts have a roughly $40 million impact.
Tuesday morning, the D.C. Fly-In focused on small group breakouts of the 66-member delegation. Local 6 sat in on the group that spoke with Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that focuses on advancing the arts across the United States.
The discussion centered partly on brainstorming different ways to introduce people to the arts outside of the typical venues.
“There’s ways communities are trying to just connect, connect to the people. That’s the heart and soul. That’s the character of Paducah,” said Randy Cohen with Americans for the Arts. “It’s not just going to the theater, but it’s what you do in your home, it’s how you connect in the community for a cultural experience that is unique to Paducah.”
Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Coachran shared how the arts benefit the community as a whole.
“That leads to tourism. That’s leads to people being engaged in the community. That leads to festivals. That’s leads to jobs,” Coachran said.
It also attracts people to west Kentucky from neighboring cities and states.
The National Endowment for the Arts and Kentucky Arts Council reported that Kentucky’s arts and culture sector was a $6.1 billion industry in 2021, representing 47,171 jobs.
To continue to thrive, a city like Paducah must continue to offer the basics.
“If you want to attract those people from the Nashvilles, from the surrounding areas, to live in Paducah — because you can do that now — they’re not tied to live in Nashville because of their job. You have to offer those things — internet, good schools and things to do, i.e. creative economy,” said Jay Dick with Americans for the Arts.
The results of an updated study to show the economic impact from the arts community nationwide will be released in October. The city of Paducah participated in that analysis.