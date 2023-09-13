WASHINGTON, D.C. — The work in Washington to benefit west Kentucky continues on Thursday. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In delegation will meet with key leaders in search of federal money and support for local initiatives.
The group has scheduled meetings at the Capitol Building with U.S. Rep. James Comer, Sen. Rand Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Those meetings come after a busy Wednesday.
D.C. Fly-In delegation members crisscrossed the streets of our nation’s capital Wednesday. The 66-member delegation was divided into six separate groups.
They met with Americans for the Arts to talk about the economic impact an arts city like Paducah delivers.
“And there are so many different parts of the arts economy. It’s not just one group or two groups. There’s a whole economy, a while industry of art that’s in Paducah,” Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Coachran said.
RELATED: D.C. Fly-In group focuses on how the arts help fuel the economy in the Paducah area
They also discussed how to work on broadening the arts experience to a wider audience.
“It’s not just going to the theater, but it’s what you do in your home. It’s how you connect in the community for a cultural experience that is unique to Paducah.” Coachran said. “That leads to tourism. That’s leads to people being engaged in the community. That leads to festivals. That’s leads to jobs.”
A separate group met with the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the possibility of receiving federal funding future projects at Barkley Regional Airport.
RELATED: Paducah chamber's D.C. Fly-In delegation meets with key FAA leaders in Washington
“We’re building a new control tower in the very near future, so we kind of talked a little bit about that,” Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny. “But, again, I’m the overall scheme of things we really just talked about grant opportunists for Barkley Airport.”
The group had lunch at the Hamilton, featuring journalist Olivia Beavers with Politico. She discussed reporting on D.C. politics and her experience inside the Capitol the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
“There was sort of this weird moment of realizing the Capitol was under assault. A lot of us had always felt very safe being in that building,” she recalled. “We started hearing alarms. We stared seeing tweets. And we knew things were bad outside, but I don’t think it really struck us how things were evolving until a tweet by a Huffington Post reporter that showed that there were rioters in the building that day.”
Members also spent time with the U.S. Maritime Administration and the U.S. Chamber.