WASHINGTON, D.C. — “It’s all about the future,” McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones said Thursday in Washington, D.C., about one of west Kentucky’s largest employers — the Department of Energy Paducah site.
Jones is one of dozens of local leaders and community stakeholders in D.C. this week for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual fly-in. The group met with DOE representatives on Thursday, focusing on cleanup at the property and the future reuse of the site.
The annual D.C. Fly-In allows locally elected leaders, business owners and others to travel to our nation’s capital to advocate for federal support and money for local projects.
The fly-in delegation talked with the DOE about the need for federal money to continue progress at the former gaseous diffusion site.
“Not only are they doing cleanup, they’re starting to envision a process in which re-industrialization and cleanup can occur at the same time,” Jones said.
“Their willingness to consider that is significant,” he said. “Five years ago we weren’t there. Now we’re there. It’s not going to happen six months from now, but we’ll begin that process.”
Funding for cleanup now includes $2 million for an analysis of the future of the DOE site. That money may not have come if not for years of building relationships with key players in Washington.
“We should be happy. This is a happy step forward in that direction, that we’re going to consider this,” Jones said. “We’ve been given ‘Here’s a path you should follow.’ It’ll be more work, but we’ll start down that path.”
The chamber also thanked the DOE for continued money for site cleanup, which along with yearly plus-ups, brings site-wide funding to roughly $320 million.