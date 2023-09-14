Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday commended the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for its work to bring federal money to west Kentucky for local projects.
McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul met with local officials, business owners and other stakeholders in Washington, D.C., as part of the chamber’s annual D.C. Fly-In.
For the Paducah Chamber to deliver back home to west Kentucky, relationship building here in D.C. is key, and that includes with federal lawmakers.
McConnell again this year hosted a reception for the Paducah chamber delegation inside the Capitol.
“You all just have sort of become my friends, in addition, over the years,” McConnell said.
During his address, he touted continued efforts to secure federal funding for various projects, including cleanup and future planning at the Department of Energy Paducah site and money for riverfront development, among other things.
“You are always here, always well informed and know exactly what you’re asking for, and my job is try to deliver it. And if I may brag a bit, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that,” McConnell said.
The Senate Republican leader said that funding has led to improvements over time in west Kentucky. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the progress and to participate in it by helping,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Paul spoke to members about working to avoid a government shutdown by passing a spending bill.
The reception inside the Capitol building brought the D.C. Fly-In to an end, and the delegates will now head back to west Kentucky.