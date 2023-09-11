PADUCAH — This week local elected officials, business owners and other leaders are in Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky.
During the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In, a group organized by the chamber will travel to our nation's capital to advocate at the federal level for money and support for local projects and initiatives. The group has scheduled meetings Sept. 13 and 14.
This marks 20 years the Paducah chamber has organized the trip to D.C., and the number of people who attend has grown over the years. This year, a total of 66 people will attend the two-day event.
"I've seen the growth. I've seen the success that we've had from it, and I just know how important it is for our community and for our region to be represented," Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
The group has a clear list of priorities, including the Department of Energy Paducah site, Barkley Regional Airport, B.U.I.L.D. grant project funding, the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport and infrastructure investments among many other items.
"We take more than even some of our larger cities in the state take and I think that just shows how much interest there is and how much focus our community puts on our relationships with our Federal Government," Wilson said.
Susan Guess served as chair of the Paducah chamber's board of directors in 2001 and 2009, and has witnessed what's been accomplished in Washington, D.C., firsthand.
"The power of 60 people coming into a room or visiting a national organization saying 'We're on the same page. We have priorities. We support them,' it makes a big statement up there," Guess said.
Guess said there have been short-term and long-term benefits of developing relationships with people in D.C. over the years.
"You can't just go when you need money. It is about a relationship. We all know that. That's why it's important that we go every year," Guess said.
Wilson added, "Our philosophy is that we never want to be known for our absence, and we are always going to be known for our presence. We are always going to show up, and we're going to be fighting for our community."
The delegation also has planned meetings with U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky's First District, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.