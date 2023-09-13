WASHINGTON, D.C. — Talks are underway right now in our nation’s capital between local leaders and folks in Washington, D.C. It’s part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s D.C. Fly-In, when local business owners and others push for federal money and support for local initiatives.
That includes future funding for projects At Barkley Regional Airport — money for things like runway rehabilitation and a new perimeter road.
A small group of the delegation met with the Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday.
The biggest takeaway is that even with the new terminal now open, there will always be future projects at the site that need federal money. Another is how the new terminal can serve as a catalyst for economic development.
In July, the region celebrated the opening of Barkley Regional’s new terminal, a project that was years in the making, thanks to ongoing talks and relationship building with federal leaders and the FAA.
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny and a small group of Paducah’s D.C. Fly-In delegation met face to face with key FAA leaders.
“We thank them for all the funding they provided for our new terminal project and to sort of bookend that now we’re continuing to look at ways we can further improve Barkley Regional Airport,” Matheny said.
The Paducah chamber and local governments support $8.5 million in discretionary funding for a runway rehabilitation project, and $3 million in funding to extend an airport security-perimeter road.
“So, we’re not only working on building those relationships and continuing to improve on those relationships, but we’re learning about new funding opportunities for Barkley Regional Airport,” Matheny said. “So, I mean, that’s a big reason that we’re here right now. It’s not only to talk to our elected officials, but to also talk to federal agencies about funding opportunities for projects throughout our region.”
