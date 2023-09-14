WASHINGTON, D.C. — “First, let me thank you for, first of all, all you do for west Kentucky. I brag about the Paducah Chamber of Commerce all the time,” Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Thursday, addressing the group of local leaders in Washington for the chamber’s annual D.C. Fly-In. “It is the best chamber of commerce in America, and you are an effective chamber of commerce.”
The group is made up of elected leaders, business owners and others who travel to our nation’s capital to advocate for federal support and money for local projects. Comer told the group he understands and supports ongoing efforts to obtain federal money for projects at the Department of Energy Paducah site, Barkley Regional Airport and Paducah’s B.U.I.L.D. grant for riverfront development.
The Republican congressman had about half an hour with the group. He told the crowd that he supports House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. He also discussed a possible government shutdown if Congress can’t pass a spending bill.
“Now you’ve got an effort to try cut spending a little bit. Just to try to get closer to balanced budget. We’re not even talking about balancing the budget. That’s not even what the fight’s over. We’re nowhere near balancing the budget. We’re just talking about having, instead of a $2 trillion deficit, maybe have a $1.4 trillion deficit.”
The group also heard from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. Tune in to Local 6 at Ten to hear their message to the group.