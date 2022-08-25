NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land.
Up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday, a news release said. It's part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year.
The department has said $1.15 billion will be given out during this fiscal year.
Most of the states are getting $25 million each, including Kentucky.
Arkansas and Mississippi are getting $5 million each.