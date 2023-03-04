PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, March 4th.

BOYS

KHSAA - 1st Region Tournament Semifinals

Mayfield 46, Murray 43 - OT

McCracken County 57, Carlisle County 40

GIRLS

KHSAA - 1st Region Tournament Championship

McCracken County 61, Marshall County 19

KHSAA - 2nd Region Tournament Semifinals

Crittenden County 57, Hopkins Central 39

Henderson County 66, Christian County 33

TSSAA - 1A State Sectional

Dresden 69, Westwood 46

TSSAA - 2A State Sectional

Westview 58, Summertown 48

IHSA - 1A State Championship

Okawville 56, Christopher 35