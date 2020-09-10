McMINNVILLE, TN — Tennessee Air National Guard officials say there are deeply saddened by the loss of three Airmen in an civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville, Tennessee.
The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Survelliance, and Reconnassiance Group.
ANG officials say Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright, and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus were killed in the crash.
Lt. Col. Huether was the director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron, Capt. Wright was the assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS, and Senior Master Sgt. Bumpus was chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.
“Words can not begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”
Col. Wiles says all three participated in missions that saved lives in Tennessee, according to WLEX 18.
WLEX also says their squadron took aerial photos during the Gatlinburg Wildfires and the March 2020 Middle Tennessee tornadoes to help with rescues and intelligence before crews could be on the ground.
WLEX is also reporting two of the 118th Wing fatalities had spouses who also serve in the unit.
"That door will never open for those children to their Mom, Dad, see their husbands and wives come home," Wiles said. "It's truly as painful as a combat loss even though it was an off duty tragedy the hurt to the families is the same."
WLEX says the single-engine Piper PA-28 civilian airplane went down near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Witness told investigators with the NTSB that the aircraft took off from airport but was seen trying to maneuver back to the airport before crashing.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also reacted to the crash on his Facebook page: