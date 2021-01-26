FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced up to $38 million is available in Kentucky to help people pay their overdue utility bills.
Local governments can request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
"Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families," Beshear said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "We are grateful to be able to provide these funds, because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on."
To get the funding for their communities, local governments must submit an application to the Department for Local Government. The department will administer the funding from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response program established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The DLG is partnering with Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts to help local governments, nonprofit community service providers and eligible individuals with their applications and the administration of those funds.
Individual households will be eligible for up to $250 per month for six months in a row if they meet the following conditions:
• They live in a city or county approved for funding.
• They have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
• They are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills.
• They have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020, and the present day and/or up to two months following.
During a briefing Monday afternoon, Beshear encouraged local governments to apply for the grant funding right away, saying "let's make sure we get all $38 million out."
Local governments can apply at kydlgweb.ky.gov. Download the document below for a copy of the application, which is 22 pages long.