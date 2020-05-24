PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Sunday night edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Clear
86°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
- Possible drowning accident at Land Between the Lakes, coroner's office says
- Warm weather and loosened COVID-19 restrictions draw crowd to downtown Paducah
- Two Great Clips hairstylists who worked while sick with COVID-19 potentially exposed dozens of clients, official say
- Graves vandalized in Anna, Illinois, cemetery
- 148 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky Saturday, no new deaths
- Farmers market reopens in Murray
- Eddy Creek Marina reopens; ready to get back in business, co-owner says
- Deadly stabbing under investigation in Marion, Illinois
- McCracken County Public Library offering curbside pickup starting Wednesday
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.