PADUCAH — She’s a 97-year-old woman with a unique perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared her decades of insight on vaccinations with Local 6.
Ms. Mary Louis Katterjohn feels everyone should be vaccinated and get their COVID-19 boosters. For her, this is the latest in a lifetime of life-saving shots.
“I felt like a bird out of a cage,” she says as she described how she felt after getting the vaccine early this year.
“The freedom that it gives me,” she says. “I can't imagine anybody not taking an opportunity to get this for your health.”
She will turn 98 soon, and says she’s had an amazing life. In her lifetime, she’s been blessed with two husbands she was very much in love with, and they shared four children.
Katterjohn says she’s able to gather with them for the holidays thanks to vaccinations.
“I felt perfectly comfortable getting together with my daughter’s family all coming from three different places and all of us fully vaccinated,” she says.
She says she doesn’t understand why anyone would question the shot.
“This thing is going be around forever if we don't get people vaccinated,” Katterjohn says. “I think they are not appreciating the seriousness of this.”
She remembers raising her children when people feared polio.
“It was terrible. You were afraid to let your children do anything,” she recalls.
She says it was a wonderful day when she heard a polio vaccine was developed.
“We all just lined up and took,” she says. “There wasn’t any question. In my lifetime, we have eradicated smallpox, polio and made great strides against measles, mumps.”
She feels this issue isn’t about control. It’s about keeping your loved ones happy and healthy. She says if you take away anything from her story she hopes it would be this: “To the people who’ve had the first two shots, go get that booster. And if you’re not vaccinated, give yourself the best Christmas present you could possibly get — a vaccination.”
She does feel there should be rules about where you can and cannot go unless you are vaccinated.
