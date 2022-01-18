PADUCAH — The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated in the Local 6 area Monday. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP gathered for a march and luncheon with the theme "A Change is Gonna Come." In 1964, Sam Cooke was turned away from a whites-only hotel after a show. He went on to write a song that would be an anthem of hope for future generations. It was also adopted by the the civil rights movement, led by King.
Monday in Paducah, people both Black and White marched together in honor of King and the dream he had. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary said that image is exactly what King would have wanted.
"I truly believe that the sky is the limit, if we as African Americans and White Americans are working close, hand in hand are working together, we can accomplish anything," Cleary said.
Definite progress has been made. However, Cleary added that we have a long way to go, saying, "It's sad that we have to fight. Here it is 2022, that we're still fighting for equal rights, equal voting rights."
Another big issue today is critical race theory. Dr. Aaron Rollins, the keynote speaker at the NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. memorial and luncheon Monday, wants the Kentucky Legislature to allow the academic theory to be taught in schools.
"Critical race theorists acknowledge, they understand that since the inception of this country, since the inception of this country, there's always been Blacks and Whites who worked together, to hold America true to what it's supposed to be about," Rollins said.
Cleary wants this as well. He's calling on young people to make it happen, saying, "I just want the next generation coming up to not sit on the sideline and continue to let somebody else determine their destiny."
The NAACP is backing students with scholarships to help them gain the tools and education necessary to make this change. The scholarships for the Dr. King essay contest will be awarded at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Paducah Middle School.