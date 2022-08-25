MAYFIELD, KY — Next Monday, we'll learn more about the future landscape of Mayfield. That's when a contractor will be chosen for courthouse demolition. Bidding opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and closed Thursday evening.
They had four bids come in. The lowest came from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting out of Mayfield for $558,000. Innovative Demo Service LLC submitted a bid for $734,227, DRC Emergency Services submitted a bid for $4,647,290 and Travis Construction Company submitted a bid for $1,195,000.
The final decision is expected to be made on Monday in Graves County Fiscal Court. Jim Codell with Codell Construction, the contractor the city is working with, said his company will recommend going with Youngblood Excavating and Contracting.
Earlier Thursday, Local 6 talked with Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry about what's next in the process and others about Mayfield and the county moving forward.
Perry said he hoped there would be a lot of interest. "The more interest, the better that is for Mayfield," said Perry.
He shared what comes next in the process after bidding opened to tear down the structure that still stands tall in the court square, despite the falling bricks, boarded windows and the fence that surrounds it.
The site also included the jail and the American Legion building.
"Graves County and Mayfield," said Perry, "For us to build back and be in this part of the process, God has to be in it."
Perry said they've dealt with a lot of red tape leading up to the demolition for what is now a sad reminder of the tornado last December.
"As the tornado made history for our area, this next process will be history as well," said Perry. "I am aware for me it's a small step, but being able to start the process and to help build our morale back in Mayfield and Graves County."
Perry said once a demolition contractor is chosen, from there they already have a green light to begin demolition.
"When we get everything demoed, we do have architect hired as well so we will be working with our Codell Construction for the rebuild on the construction phase," said Perry.
Demolishing and rebuilding the courthouse may just be the biggest piece in the puzzle to build back Mayfield. Meanwhile, homes for families are slowing going up one by one all over town.
"That brings encouragement and excitement about the future of Mayfield," said Al Chandler.
Chandler is the long-term recovery chair. He is also a local pastor. He said once reminders of the storm are gone and Mayfield is new again, the spirit of the town will be renewed.
"One thing I've learned as being a pastor when you're working and loving and serving on people, you have to be patient and you have to see how things are working together," said Chandler.
Perry said they do have plans to save some of the historic monuments to include in new construction.
As rebuilding continues, urban planners will hold an open house from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday at the chamber of commerce board room at 201 East College Street.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend, meet the design team and share their thoughts on the future of their town.