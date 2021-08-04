MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Monday, a pursuit involving the McCracken County Sheriff's Office ended with the suspect crashing into an innocent bystander. Sheriff's deputies tried to save the woman following the collision, but she died at the scene. Tuesday night, state police announced that the suspect involved in the crash has died at an out-of-state hospital.
The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the crash. In a news release sent shortly before 10:30 p.m., KSP Post 1 said members of its crash reconstruction team and critical incident response team responded to the scene Monday afternoon to begin their investigation. KSP Post 1 said its initial investigation found 27-year-old Lamont Young of DeSoto, Illinois, was driving westbound on Cairo Road while fleeing from a sheriff's deputy when he failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection with US 60. Young's car crashed into an SUV. The woman driving that vehicle, 60-year-old Deborah K. Burge of Cunningham, Kentucky, was declared dead at the scene, and Young was flown by air ambulance to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. State police said Young died of his injuries early Tuesday morning.
Pursuits aren't an everyday occurrence, but they are something law enforcement officers are trained for. McCracken County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said they look at several factors before starting a pursuit.
"Obviously the nature of the offense, the time of day, traffic, weather conditions, if the suspect is known or unknown, and if we would be able to take other investigative means to arrest that person," Norman said.
When they feel the pursuit could be unsafe and endanger the public, any officer has the right to call it off.
"Any of them can call a pursuit off at any time if they believe it to be, the risk of the pursuit outweighs catching the suspect," Norman said.
If you're out on the road and hear sirens behind you, make sure to check your rear view mirror to see how close the incident is. If law enforcement is chasing someone, do your best to pull off to the right so you can safely avoid the pursuit.
"Above all, don't panic though. That's probably the number one thing we see, is people they see the lights they hear the sirens and it's their natural reaction to hit the brakes," Norman said. "And then you know it causes a chain reaction for other vehicles to do the same."