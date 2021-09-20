PADUCAH—Kentucky State Police arrested a Paducah man after a multi-county chase on I-24.
KSP reported that just after 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a trooper saw a black sport style motorcycle traveling 120 mph on I-24 in Marshall County.
44-year-old Jackie Reynolds, of Paducah, was driving the motorcylce and a a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but KSP say Reynolds accelerated and continued westbound on the interstate.
A pursuit was started in Marshall County and continued into McCracken County where the motorcycle took exit 16 and continued on US 68, US 62, and Husbands Road.
Reynolds attempted to turn into an apartment complex near Husbands Road but ran into a wooden fence were he got stuck. Troopers were able to capture Reynolds.
Reynolds was charged with multiple counts of Wanton Endangerment and Fleeing and Evading Police along with over a dozen other traffic offenses. He is now in the McCracken County Jail.