Blake Sandlin

I have been a sports reporter for Local 6 since August after spending the summer interning with the station.
I’ve grown up in western Kentucky, specifically in Calvert City, KY. I’ve had a passion for sports my whole life, and knew I wanted to become a sports reporter since I began college at Murray State in 2016. I spent three years at Murray State as a print journalist, working for publications like The Murray State News, The Crittenden Press and the Murray Ledger & Times covering Murray State athletics, high school sports and the Tennessee Titans.
I’ve received awards from the Associated College Press, Kentucky Press Association and Hearst Journalism Awards for my writing, and I’m hopeful to have the same impact as a sportscaster.
As a western Kentucky native, this area means a great deal to me. I’m looking forward to being able to tell the stories of others in western Kentucky and beyond. If you have a story idea, e-mail me at bsandlin@wpsdlocal6.com.