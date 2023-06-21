Abby Coe joined WPSD Local 6 as a producer in April 2023.
She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Chapel Hill, a small town in Tennessee.
Abby recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in communications and minored in political science. While in college, she worked for the university's newspaper, The Pacer, as the features and web editor. She also worked at the campus radio station, WUTM 90.3, The Hawk.
In her free time, Abby enjoys reading, watching movies and spending time with her friends and family.