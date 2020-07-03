Cory Sharber is a producer for WPSD Local 6 and joined the staff in 2020.
Born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Cory was interested in journalism from a young age after watching NBC Nightly News and reading the paper during his youth. He began his career at the age of 17 when he started interning at a local paper.
After graduating from Hopkinsville Community College, Cory attended Murray State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism.
While attending Murray State, Cory worked at WKMS, the public radio station located on campus. During his tenure, he picked up three Kentucky AP Broadcasters awards including Best Sports Feature and Best College Digital Journalist.
In his free time, Cory enjoys listening to music, collecting CDs and records, playing guitar, and playing video games.