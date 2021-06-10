Evan Beebe is the new Digital Editor at Local 6.
He is originally from Oak Park, Illinois, and graduated from Syracuse University in May 2021 as a Broadcast/Digital Journalism major.
Evan got into Journalism as a high schooler writing for the schools newspaper. In college he became interested in broadcast news, and began interning at WAER, the NPR affiliate in Syracuse. He also spent a summer at WPSU, an NPR affiliate in Central Pennsylvania.
His hobbies include hanging out with his dog Henry, going on runs, and supporting Chicago sports teams (excluding the White Sox).