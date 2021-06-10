Kalea Anderson started at WPSD in February of 2021. She recently graduated Murray State University with a degree in Television Production.
She is currently an associate producer for the morning newscasts. Kalea is a western Kentucky local, and she loves working for a station that serves her hometown.
She looks forward to learning from her fellow coworkers, and she’s eager to further her career in television. Outside of the newsroom, you can find her with her rescue dog, Frannie.
She spends most of her free time with friends, and she loves to travel.