My given first name is Queenstar. Yep, you read that right! If I had a dollar for every time someone asked if it was my real name, I would be a very rich woman! I was born in New York, raised in Ghana/New Jersey and finally, moved to Texas while in college. I graduated from Liberty University in December 2020 with a degree in Digital Media: Performance. Growing up, no one could get me to stop talking. I am so thrilled that I get to tell stories for a living. On my time off, I like to sing, be out in nature, read, explore small towns, and binge watch my favorite shows. I am humbled to begin my broadcasting career here at WPSD Local 6. I consider it a privilege and honor to tell this region’s stories. Truly living the dream!!
