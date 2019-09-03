Temi Adeleye is excited to work as a multimedia journalist and reporter for WPSD Local 6.
Adeleye is a Georgia peach, but she comes to us from the cold state of Minnesota, where she started her career in journalism.
She worked at KEYC News 12 as a multimedia journalist, fill-in anchor, and host of her own original series, "Food Friday."
Adeleye received a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications at Western Carolina University, and Master of Arts degree in journalism at Emerson College.
She loves to eat, jam out to her favorite playlist, and volunteer whenever and wherever she can!
Adeleye is ready to hit the ground running, bringing you the stories that matter to you! If you would like send her news tips and other story ideas, email her at tadeleye@wpsdlocal6.com.