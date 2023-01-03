Blaine McDonald is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6.
She's a new resident of Paducah, originally from Martin, Tennessee.
She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in broadcast communications and minored in history.
During her time at UT Martin, Blaine was very active across campus. She was a member of the UT Martin Student Alumni Council and the Chi Omega Sorority — where she served as the recruitment chair and director of friendship and social.
She was the business and traffic director and support and development director at the award-winning college radio station WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk." She also participated in talk shows, incuding “The Bench” and “Morning Jumpstart.”
When she's not in the newsroom, Blaine is walking her goldendoodle, Bazzi; putting her creativity to the test; listening to country music or shopping with her friends and family.
Blaine is ecstatic to be starting her career at WPSD, and she's excited to be learning from the best in the business.