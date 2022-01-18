Blake Sandlin is a western Kentucky native who is thrilled to be able to cover the same programs he grew up around.
A graduate of Marshall County High School, Blake attended Murray State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism in 2016. In college, he served as sports editor and editor-in-chief of the Murray State News, where he received myriad collegiate awards for his writing.
Prior to coming to WPSD, Blake worked as a sports anchor In Evansville, Indiana. He’s exciting to bring unique and compelling sports coverage to the Local 6 area, and to grow as a journalist and person.
Blake spends his spare time doing exactly what he does in his work time. He enjoys watching basketball and football and playing basketball with friends. He is a Christian who loves spending time with his church family.
If you have a story idea, please contact Blake at bsandlin@wpsdlocal6.com.