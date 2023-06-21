Callie Stone is a multimedia journalist and web editor at WPSD Local 6. The best way to describe her is determined.
Callie is currently a student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She will graduate in December 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.
During her fourth year of college, she served as the news director for the college radio station WUTM 90.3, The Hawk. She hosted a weekly radio show called "For the Record" where she spoke with guests about what was happening within the Martin community. Prior to that, during her third year of college, she worked as the news and features co-editor for the university newspaper, "The Pacer."
Callie originally came to WPSD Local 6 to help out with 2022 election night coverage. After experiencing the fast pace and excitement of the newsroom, she knew she had to join the team!
When she isn't reporting, Callie enjoys spending time with friends and going outdoors.
If you have a story idea you'd like to share, email Callie at cstone@wpsdlocal6.com.