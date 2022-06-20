Cody Richardson

Cody was born and raised in Graves County. A graduate of Graves County High School, he first attended Murray State University with plans to study marine biology before switching gears to study multimedia at the Paducah School of Art and Design. There, he earned four certificates and a diploma in multiple multimedia fields, including video production. He found out one crucial thing while learning the skills of the trade: He really enjoyed editing and creating.
In his free time, Cody likes to edit his own content, play with his dog – a half Labrador, half cane corso named Sassy – outside, go hiking and enjoy nature, and play and record video game content.
He is the youngest of five, with three brothers and a sister. He comes from a “yours, mine, and ours” family, with two brothers from his mother, and a brother and sister from his late father.