Associate Producer Davion Ware is a native of western Kentucky. He graduated From McCracken County high school in 2018.
Davion started working part-time at WPSD in 2018 as an associate producer right after graduating high school. He was promoted to a full-time position in 2020.
Davion is attending Full Sail University to earn a degree in Production. He is planning to graduate in 2023.
He works within the ecosystem of the newsroom and must adapt quickly to the changing events that occur daily while editing video and prompting shows.