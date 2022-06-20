Ethan Patterson was born and raised in Boonville, Indiana, where he attended Boonville High School. After graduating in 2015, he attended Murray State University with a focus in media and television production.
He produced a local news program called MSU2NITE, and directed two separate All Campus Sing livestreams during his undergraduate career.
Ethan has worked as a soap maker, a contractor, and even a sales rep before he joined the WPSD news team in 2022 as a photojournalist.
He still resides in Murray with his significant other Cassidy and their dog Axle.