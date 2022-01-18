Holly Brantley is proud to be the Local 6 weekend morning anchor and reporter.
She feels working in news was always her destiny. A native of Cape Girardeau Missouri, she spent her early career working alongside her father, who was head of operations at KFVS television. She most recently worked for NBC in Green Bay, Wisconsin and for CBS in Bozeman, Montana before deciding it was time to come HOME!
She loves covering a wide range of stories, from chasing storms to breathing new life into cold cases to diving into the relevant topics of today including COVID-19 and politics.
Holly is an avid sports fan. She was born bleeding Cardinal red and says Busch Stadium is her second home. She was in charge of the coverage for the Green Bay Packers during her time in Montana while working for NBC26, The Official Packers Station. She’ll also be the first to shout ‘MIZ-ZOU!’ to cheer on her alma mater, The University of Missouri.
When she’s not working you’ll find her ‘spending time with her momma and daddy,’ hanging out shopping with her aunt Laura, or taking an adventure with her friends. Her goldendoodle, Jolene, is also never far from her side. Holly is also known to read up to three books a week, see every movie to hit the theater and have tickets to the next Broadway touring show. She also loves hiking and kayaking and getting outside every chance she can.
Holly says it’s true: Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life! If you have a story idea you want to share, email Holly at hbrantley@wpsdlocal6.com. You can also follow her Facebook page.