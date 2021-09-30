Jane Kim started in September 2021 as a multimedia journalist at WPSD. She’s excited to connect with the community!
She set out on her journalism journey by participating in a student mentorship program during her senior year at Wayzata High School. It landed her an internship at the local Channel 12 News (now CCX) in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Through this opportunity, she spent a year shadowing reporters as well as learning how to compile and edit video footage, interview people in the community, and write newscast scripts.
Jane was inspired to study journalism in university after hearing the story about Euna Lee and Laura Ling, two American journalists who were imprisoned in North Korea after filming refugees crossing from North Korea into China. Their bravery encouraged her to pursue a field where seeking truth is paramount, despite all costs.
She attended Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism where she majored in broadcast journalism. During her time at Northwestern, she reported and anchored at the campus news station – the Northwestern News Network. In her junior year, Jane spent a quarter in the Medill Journalism Residency program, working at KVRR FOX News in Fargo, North Dakota as a general assignment reporter intern.
After undergrad, Jane took a year to work as an anchor and reporter intern at the City of St. Louis Park, Minnesota. She then attended the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she earned her master’s in business and economics journalism. She wrote her graduate thesis on foreign investment in New York real estate by Chinese and Japanese investors.
Before coming to WPSD Local 6, she worked as a reporter for FOX 21 Local News in Duluth, Minnesota. She also has television production experience working for Burnsville and Blaine, Minnesota.
Jane is thrilled to be reporting in Paducah. When she’s not reporting, Jane enjoys playing her ukulele, volunteering at church, spending time with friends, and watching K-dramas to brush up on her Korean.
You can email her at jkim@wpsdlocal6.com with story tips!