Jasmine Youngblood is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6.
Because she comes from a military family, she has lived all over the world, but she’s excited to now call Paducah home!
She is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she majored in communications and minored in theater.
While in college, she worked for the campus television and radio station, WUTM.
Now, she is excited to learn from her coworkers and build a strong foundation for her career in television.
Outside the newsroom, you can find her at the local library, looking for a new book.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends or baking sweet treats.