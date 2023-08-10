Jeremiah is new to the Paducah area, but has lived in the South all his life.
He earned a degree in journalism from Stillman College, a private HBCU in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He also studied at the University of Alabama, where he enthusiastically supports the Alabama Crimson Tide. Currently, he is pursuing a master's degree in public interest communications at the University of Florida. Prior to this, he completed various internships, including one at the Walt Disney Company. Additionally, he is involved in numerous collegiate associations, such as the Sigma Tau Delta English Honorary Society, Kappa Kappa Psi Honorary Band Fraternity and Student Government Association, where he was chapter vice president and secretary. He also founded and led an organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their allies at his former institution.
Jeremiah spends his free time caring for dogs on the Rover app, volunteering at community kitchens and senior citizen centers and supporting musical organizations.
He is a strong advocate of the performing arts and thinks that everyone should discover at least one art form they enjoy.