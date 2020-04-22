Kaeley Price is the weekend evening producer at WPSD Local 6.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication: TV and film, with a minor in creative writing, at Southeast Missouri State University in 2017. Kaeley began her career in television working for KBSI Fox23/WDKA My49 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as a master control operator in 2018, before joining us in Paducah in 2019.
Kaeley enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family in her free time. Kaeley, her son Lincoln, and her husband Zach live in Illinois.