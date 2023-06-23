Kat Byars is a part-time web and social media editor at WPSD. She is a Marshall County, Kentucky, native who grew up watching Local 6.
She attends West Kentucky Community and Technical College and is set to graduate in the spring of 2024.
On campus, Kat is involved with the campus community through the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and as secretary of the Student Government Association.
Kat first got her start in journalism during her senior year of high school working on the school's news team, The Morning Marshall.
Before joining the WPSD team, Kat freelanced in social media management.