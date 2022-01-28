After an exciting 22 year career in news, I am back home working at the station where I developed my love for news.
I began my news career at WPSD in 1998. In 1999, I moved to Lexington, to finish college at the University of Kentucky.
After earning my B.A. in Journalism, I worked at WLEX and WTVQ in Lexington. Then, I began the move up markets, growing my producing and news management career. I’ve worked at WBOC in Salisbury, Maryland where I produced coverage for Super Storm Sandy and the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens.
In Phoenix, Arizona, I returned to mornings where I produced two hours of content for Good Morning Arizona. I also produced content for the Super Bowl and Phoenix Open. Then, I began my work on my Master’s in Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. When I moved to Los Angeles, I worked for KTLA as a morning producer.
My strengths in news are breaking news and audience analysis. I stepped down from producing to get into education and teach the next generation of journalists. I returned to the area in the summer of 2021 to start teaching at SIU and produce weekends at WPSD.