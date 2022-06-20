Micah Price

Micah is an associate producer at WPSD Local 6.
He grew up in Campbellsville, Kentucky, and graduated from Campbellsville University in December of 2021. There, he worked with the school’s broadcasting network, WLCU/88.7FM The Tiger. Micah enjoys video editing, and is proud to use his skills at WPSD.
When he isn’t at work, if he isn’t asleep or playing video games – like the Kingdom Hearts or Sonic the Hedgehog franchises among others – he could be found watching anime or a movie. You could also find him listening to a wide variety of music or rooting for his favorite sports teams – the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Cubs and Kentucky Wildcats.