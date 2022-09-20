Nolan Cain joined the WPSD Local 6 team as a meteorologist in August 2022.
Raised in Livingston County, Nolan's passion began with the remnants of Hurricane Ike in 2008 as it rolled through the region. He has been through everything from snowstorms to tornadoes.
His most memorable forecasting and storm watching event was part of the historic Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornado outbreak in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The main tornado passed only a half mile south of his home at the time. The video and photos he took that night landed him a radio interview from the Philippines a few nights later.
Nolan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in earth, environmental and atmospheric science from Western Kentucky University. During his time at WKU, Nolan worked with the campus radio station as a disc jockey during the "After Hours" segment, an hour of hard rock apart from the usual alternative music played.
He interned at WPSD Local 6 during the summer of 2022 before joining the weather team. Outside the office, you will find Nolan active in the art community. He is an ardent portrait, nature, and weatherphotographer. Several of his photos have been featured in local galleries.