Taylor Bryan is a multimedia journalist for WPSD Local 6.
She has spent half her life bouncing around between Ecuador and different states in the U.S. because of her dad's job, but she is happy to call Paducah her new home.
She is a recent graduate of the University of Virginia (Wahoowa!), where she majored in media studies.
While she was in college, she worked as a freelance journalist for the local news station CBS 19 News and a host for the UVA women's basketball team. She also did several internships, including one with the NYPD Deputy Commissioner Public Information Office. She also participated in several different collegiate associations, including joining Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., serving as president of the Afro Latinx Student Organization and as president of the National Association of Black Journalists at UVA.
She now looks forward to learning as much as possible from her senior co-workers and serving the community of Paducah. Outside the newsroom she enjoys watching movies, roller skating, trying out all the restaurants in Paducah — she's a big foodie — and fostering her minor shopping addiction.