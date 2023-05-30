GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An Alabama man is charged with methamphetamine trafficking in Graves County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says deputies found drugs, cash and a gun in his vehicle.
Two deputies pulled the man's gray 2016 Nissan over on the Kentucky 121 Bypass for an alleged traffic violation around noon on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says deputies searched the vehicle, and found a handgun, about half-an-ounce of meth, a pill suspected to be Xanax and items associated with drug use. A photo of items seized during the search also shows what appears to be more than $300 cash.
The sheriff's office says deputies arrested the driver of the Nissan — identified as 35-year-old Anthony Turner of Toney, Alabama — on charges of firearm enhanced first-degree trafficking in greater than two grams of methamphetamine on the first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a felon and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Turner was taken first to the Graves County RC Center and later moved to a jail in another county.