PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 12th.
BOYS
1st Region All "A" Quarterfinals
Mayfield 75, Christian Fellowship 44
St Mary 69, Carlisle County 36
Hickman County 71, Fulton County 43
Murray 81, Ballard Memorial 25
2nd Region All "A" Quarterfinals
Caldwell County 67, Livingston Central 55
Lyon County 79, University Heights 77
McCracken County 74, Paducah Tilghman 56
Graves County 53, Calloway County 48
Obion Central 60, Westview 59
GIRLS
McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 44
Graves County 50, Calloway County 30
Westview 55, Obion Central 32
Union City 57, South Fulton 38