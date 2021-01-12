PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 12th.

BOYS

1st Region All "A" Quarterfinals

Mayfield 75, Christian Fellowship 44

St Mary 69, Carlisle County 36

Hickman County 71, Fulton County 43

Murray 81, Ballard Memorial 25

2nd Region All "A" Quarterfinals

Caldwell County 67, Livingston Central 55

Lyon County 79, University Heights 77

McCracken County 74, Paducah Tilghman 56

Graves County 53, Calloway County 48

Obion Central 60, Westview 59

GIRLS

McCracken County 69, Paducah Tilghman 44

Graves County 50, Calloway County 30

Westview 55, Obion Central 32

Union City 57, South Fulton 38

