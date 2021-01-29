PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 29th.

BOYS

Mayfield 78, Ballard Memorial 41

Caldwell County 55, Crittenden County 54

Graves County 52, Marshall County 38

Paducah Tilghman 62, Christian County 61

McCracken County 69, St Mary 36

Greenfield 57, Gleason 48

Westview 76, Obion Central 66

GIRLS

Mayfield 45, Ballard Memorial 35

Calloway County 54, Christian County 45

Lyon County 54, Trigg County 49

Marshall County 64, Graves County 50

Greenfield 47, Gleason 40

Dresden 56, Lake County 55

Westview 56, Obion Central 24

