PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 29th.
BOYS
Mayfield 78, Ballard Memorial 41
Caldwell County 55, Crittenden County 54
Graves County 52, Marshall County 38
Paducah Tilghman 62, Christian County 61
McCracken County 69, St Mary 36
Greenfield 57, Gleason 48
Westview 76, Obion Central 66
GIRLS
Mayfield 45, Ballard Memorial 35
Calloway County 54, Christian County 45
Lyon County 54, Trigg County 49
Marshall County 64, Graves County 50
Greenfield 47, Gleason 40
Dresden 56, Lake County 55
Westview 56, Obion Central 24