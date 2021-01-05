Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 5th. You can see highlights of McCracken County's 70-40 win over Graves County, and Paducah Tilghman's 78-60 win over University Heights in the video above.
Boys:
Christian Fellowship 73, Fulton City 37
Dresden 50, Community Christian 46
Hickman County 67, Fulton County 60
Lyon County 78, Crittenden County 57
Marshall County 77, Thomas Nelson 54
Mayfield 73, Ballard Memorial 31
McCracken County 70, Graves County 40
Paducah Tilghman 78, University Heights 60
Gleason 58, Greenfield 41
Obion Central 58, Lake County 49
Union City 58, Martin Westview 57
Girls:
Calloway County 60, Carlisle County 46
Christian Fellowship 51, Fulton City 42
Crittenden County 54, Lyon County 41
Dresden 64, Community Christian 14
Graves County 50, McCracken County 47
Mayfield 57, Ballard Memorial 42
Todd Central 52, Trigg County 48
Gleason 52, Greenfield 42
Obion Central 57, Lake County 49
Martin Westview 61, Union City 31