Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 5th. You can see highlights of McCracken County's 70-40 win over Graves County, and Paducah Tilghman's 78-60 win over University Heights in the video above.

Boys:

Christian Fellowship 73, Fulton City 37

Dresden 50, Community Christian 46

Hickman County 67, Fulton County 60

Lyon County 78, Crittenden County 57

Marshall County 77, Thomas Nelson 54

Mayfield 73, Ballard Memorial 31

McCracken County 70, Graves County 40

Paducah Tilghman 78, University Heights 60

Gleason 58, Greenfield 41

Obion Central 58, Lake County 49

Union City 58, Martin Westview 57

Girls:

Calloway County 60, Carlisle County 46

Christian Fellowship 51, Fulton City 42

Crittenden County 54, Lyon County 41

Dresden 64, Community Christian 14

Graves County 50, McCracken County 47

Mayfield 57, Ballard Memorial 42

Todd Central 52, Trigg County 48

Gleason 52, Greenfield 42

Obion Central 57, Lake County 49

Martin Westview 61, Union City 31

