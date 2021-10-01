10/1 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
10/1 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 1st:

Kentucky:

Daviess County 51, McCracken County 20

Paducah Tilghman 49, Trigg County 18

Russellville 42, Fulton County 6

Graves County 64, Ohio County 6

Mayfield 35, Caldwell County 16

Murray 64, Fort Campbell 6

Henderson County 20, Marshall County 0

Bethlehem 21, Crittenden County 13

Greenwood 39, Christian County 7

Hopkinsville 44, Madisonville-NH 7

Tennessee:

Springfield 6, Henry County 3

McKenzie 23, Dresden 14

Humboldt 22, Greenfield 21

Westview 42, Union City 7

South Gibson 45, Obion Central 20

Lake County 26, West Carroll 20

Illinois:

Herrin 31, Massac County 20

Pinckneyville 59, Anna-Jonesboro 27

Nashville 49, Carterville 13

Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14

Benton 30, Harrisburg 7

Marion 49, Althoff Catholic 14

Sesser-Valier 46, Eldorado 6

Carbondale 53, Mt. Vernon 7