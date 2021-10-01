Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 1st:
Kentucky:
Daviess County 51, McCracken County 20
Paducah Tilghman 49, Trigg County 18
Russellville 42, Fulton County 6
Graves County 64, Ohio County 6
Mayfield 35, Caldwell County 16
Murray 64, Fort Campbell 6
Henderson County 20, Marshall County 0
Bethlehem 21, Crittenden County 13
Greenwood 39, Christian County 7
Hopkinsville 44, Madisonville-NH 7
Tennessee:
Springfield 6, Henry County 3
McKenzie 23, Dresden 14
Humboldt 22, Greenfield 21
Westview 42, Union City 7
South Gibson 45, Obion Central 20
Lake County 26, West Carroll 20
Illinois:
Herrin 31, Massac County 20
Pinckneyville 59, Anna-Jonesboro 27
Nashville 49, Carterville 13
Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14
Benton 30, Harrisburg 7
Marion 49, Althoff Catholic 14
Sesser-Valier 46, Eldorado 6
Carbondale 53, Mt. Vernon 7