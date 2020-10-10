Ballard Memorial's run at the All "A" Classic State Tournament came to an end in the championship match as they fell to Presentation in four sets. The loss was Ballard Memorial's first on the season as they're now 20-1 on the year. The Lady Bombers are the first team in Region 1 history to advance to the All "A" Classic state championship match.
Below is the list of reported high school volleyball scores from Saturday, October 10th.
All "A" Classic State Quarterfinals
Ballard Memorial d. Pikeville 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
All "A" Classic State Semifinals
Ballard Memorial d. Wolfe County 25-11, 25-17, 25-11
All "A" Classic State Championship
Presentation d. Ballard Memorial 24-26, 25-11, 26-24, 25-12
KHSAA
Caldwell County d. Christian County 25-9, 25-15, 25-18
Marshall County d. Henderson County 26-24, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21
McCracken County d. Greenwood 26-28, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 17-15