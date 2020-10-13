St. Mary got a pair of goals from Jack Roof as the Vikings beat Paducah Tilghman 4-1 in the KHSAA Boys 1st District Semifinals. The Vikings will face McCracken County in the championship game Thursday night. You can watch highlights of the game in the video above.
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 13th.
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
St. Mary 4, Paducah Tilghman 1
2nd District Semifinals
Marshall County 2, Mayfield 0
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 3, Hopkinsville 2
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA
1st District Semifinals
St. Mary 1, Paducah Tilghman 0
2nd District Semifinals
Murray 4, Graves County 3 (PK's)
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 1, Hopkinsville 0
Volleyball:
Ballard Memorial d. Graves County 25-14, 25-15, 26-24
Carlisle County d. Livingston Central 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Christian Fellowship d. Community Christian 25-20, 25-18, 25-23
Mayfield d. St. Mary 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12
University Heights d. Crittenden County 25-15, 25-11, 25-22