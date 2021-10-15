Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 15th:
Kentucky:
Union County 21, Paducah Tilghman 19
Mayfield 70, Ballard Memorial 6
Crittenden County at Fulton County (Postponed to Saturday 2:00pm)
Owensboro 35, Graves County 28
Hopkinsville 59, Calloway County 3
Caldwell County 20, Murray 14
Apollo 28, Marshall County 14
Trigg County 70, Webster County 26
Tennessee:
McEwen 48, Gleason 14
West Carroll 28, Greenfield 8
Milan 34, Obion Central 7
Union City 20, Camden 8
Lake County 24, Halls 6
Illinois:
Massac County 47, West Frankfort 22
Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 14
Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14
Harrisburg 28, Herrin 26
Benton 55, Murphysboro 14
Marion 41, Carbondale 8
Johnston City 34, Carmi-White County 8
CZR 20, Eldorado 14