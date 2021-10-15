  • awells

Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, October 15th:

Kentucky:

Union County 21, Paducah Tilghman 19

Mayfield 70, Ballard Memorial 6

Crittenden County at Fulton County (Postponed to Saturday 2:00pm)

Owensboro 35, Graves County 28

Hopkinsville 59, Calloway County 3

Caldwell County 20, Murray 14

Apollo 28, Marshall County 14

Trigg County 70, Webster County 26

Tennessee:

McEwen 48, Gleason 14

West Carroll 28, Greenfield 8

Milan 34, Obion Central 7

Union City 20, Camden 8

Lake County 24, Halls 6

Illinois:

Massac County 47, West Frankfort 22

Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 14

Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14

Harrisburg 28, Herrin 26

Benton 55, Murphysboro 14

Marion 41, Carbondale 8

Johnston City 34, Carmi-White County 8

CZR 20, Eldorado 14